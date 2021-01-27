Triumph Composite Systems will be closing their Spokane manufacturing plant permanently.
According to sources at the company, a dip in aerospace activity contributed to the closure.
Around 134 jobs will be lost amid the pandemic.
The closure will happen in the summer of 2022.
Senator Parry Murray released a statement to KHQ about the closure reading:
"My heart goes out to workers who got this awful news today. This is an incredibly difficult time, and as we get more information, I will continue doing all I can at the federal level to make sure people who lose their jobs through no fault of their own during this pandemic get the support they need to make it through."
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Triumph laid off 22 employees in July 2020.
The company reported a $75 million net loss for the fourth quarter of its 2020 fiscal year.