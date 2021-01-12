Vice-President Mike Pence say he will not invoke the 25th Amendment. 

In a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Vice President said, "I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution."  

