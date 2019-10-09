BREAKING: WA State Board of Health votes to ban flavors for all vaping products - nicotine & THC. (B/c of youth vaping epidemic & vaping illness.)— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) October 9, 2019
120 day ban will go into effect *immediately once filed - likely tomorrow.
People at this meeting are very upset. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/Nja3ZlY31Z
Wednesday afternoon, the Washington State Board of Health voted to ban flavored vaping products.
According to KIRO 7, the vote was because of the youth vaping epidemic and vaping illnesses.
The ban will last 120 days and will go into effect immediately once the paperwork is filed, likely tomorrow.
In a statement Governor Jay Inslee wrote:
"I am pleased the State Board of Health agrees we cannot wait to act on this very important public health issue. It comes down to protecting the health of Washingtonians, especially young people. These emergency rules will help protect public health and save lives."
