UPDATE 5:23 PM: Durham Bus Services released the following statement in response to the announcement of the second L&I investigation:
“We continue to work with Washington L and I on their investigations. They have toured our operations several times. As previously stated, we take these concerns very seriously and made a number of changes at our facility to reduce any chance of virus spread and to further protect our employees. We monitor compliance with safety protocols regularly, and if employees are found not to be following our COVID protocol, they are corrected immediately. In addition, we've made a management change at the facility to provide enhanced guidance for the team. In closing, our team members, from drivers to technicians and office staff to management, have been working tirelessly to get students to and from school safely during these unprecedented times.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Washington's Department of Labor and Industries has now launched a second investigation into Durham Bus Services, based on complaints a department spokesman says they received from employees.
L&I spokesman Tim Church says there are now two investigations into Durham. The first is a workplace safety violation based on the death of the Durham School Bus attendant Dave Simpson, who worked with Spokane Public School students. This second investigation is based on complaints they received from employees that Durham is not enforcing masking requirements and social distancing guidelines.
Both investigations, which started in March, will have to be wrapped up by September, though Church says he expects them to be wrapped up before that.
Church says that if L&I confirms the complaints they have the authority to fine Durham.