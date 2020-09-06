hayden possible plane crash

HAYDEN, Idaho — Witnesses report a small plane went down Sunday evening near the 4900 block of East Lancaster Rd in Kootenai County.

One neighbor told KHQ she heard what she suspected was a plane going down, and within 15 minutes, she said the pilot arrived at a nearby home for help. The neighbor said she believes there were no serious injuries.

hayden plane 2

Multiple first responders arrived to the scene but had cleared the location by 11 PM. We are awaiting further details from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

