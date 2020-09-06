HAYDEN, Idaho — Witnesses report a small plane went down Sunday evening near the 4900 block of East Lancaster Rd in Kootenai County.
One neighbor told KHQ she heard what she suspected was a plane going down, and within 15 minutes, she said the pilot arrived at a nearby home for help. The neighbor said she believes there were no serious injuries.
Multiple first responders arrived to the scene but had cleared the location by 11 PM. We are awaiting further details from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.