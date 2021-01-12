SPOKANE, Wash - A woman has been rushed to the hospital after crashing into a chain link fence near Sprague and Ivory.
Police say the woman was driving east on Sprague when she lost control and slammed into the fence at full speed.
It appears a pole from the fence went through the windshield and, according to witnesses, may have impaled her shoulder.
According to Police, the woman is expected to survive.
Currently, east Sprague is closed between Ivory and Perry.
