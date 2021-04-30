A cold front pushing across the Pacific northwest will deliver breezy conditions, a bit of a cool down and the potential for light showers, mainly in the mountains through the first half of the weekend. Unsettled weather will remain in the forecast through the first half of this next week, with isolated thunderstorms possible Sunday for the NE mountains of Washington and North Idaho.
Daytime highs will drop slightly, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60's through mid-week, before high pressure builds back in for the second half of the week, delivering a return to 70° temperatures by Thursday.