Sunny skies are expected this afternoon along with a breeze. We will look for gusts around 20-25mph here in Spokane. Those winds of course are creating problems for firefighters across the Inland Northwest. Fires still raging around the area means that if you are sensitive to air quality you should monitor those conditions closely.
Daytime highs will top out above average for this time of the year into the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tonight we will look for mostly clear skies and calmer winds. Thursday skies will be clear with daytime highs slightly warmer than Wednesday.
