Leslie Lowe
A cold front will slide through Tuesday, bringing gusty southwesterly winds in excess of 35 mph and a slight chance for thunderstorms to the north and east.  
 
We catch a brief cool down Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dropping into the low 80's and then the mid 70's mid-week, before climbing back up into the 80's for a beautiful stretch of Summer weather to wrap up the week and head into the weekend.
 
There is a system that we are watching for Sunday night, into 4th of July Monday, bringing a chance for some showers and a slight cool down. We will continue to fine tune our 4th of July  forecast as models come into better agreement.

 

