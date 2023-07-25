Leslie Lowe
Wind gust of 15-25 mph will linger into Wednesday, with daytime highs that remain slightly below average, in the low to mid 80's.
A system off the Oregon/Washington coastline, as well as high pressure south in the four corners states will continue to strengthen through the end of the week bringing a slight chance for some limited showers and thunderstorms across the northern Cascades. Otherwise, we are quiet and dry into the weekend, with daytime highs that will head back into the upper 80's and 90's through the first half of next week.   

