Breezy conditions persist today with strong gusts around 25mph. Temperatures look to rise into the mid 50's although the breeze could have us feeling a little cooler at times. Mostly sunny skies should make for a beautiful day though. Heading into tonight we will look for a few more clouds, with temperatures dropping into the mid 30's.
We will kick off Wednesday with those strong gusts still in place. They will increase to about 30mph. Keep in mind, strong sustained winds are expected in addition to the gusts. If it's your morning to put out the trash bin consider keeping a close eye on it! The winds won't look to calm down until we reach the second half of the day into the night. Meanwhile, mostly sunny skies are yet again on deck! Temperatures will shoot for the low 50's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.