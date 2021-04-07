Those breezy conditions we experienced today are not backing off as we head through the rest of the night and day tomorrow. That cold front that brought the winds is also bringing the chance for some light showers as we head into about 8-9PM tonight.
Of course, for the mountains we are talking about snow. The National Weather Service does have Winter Weather Advisories in place tonight into tomorrow morning as travel impacts are expected. If you are one of our essential drivers keep in mind we a looking for 2-4" overnight for Lookout Pass and 8-14" for Stevens Pass.
Tomorrow morning there will be a slight chance for some lingering showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected. We will loo for gusts about 20-25mph.