A strong cold front moves in Saturday afternoon, bringing wind gust of 30-40 mph. Winds combined with dry, hot conditions leads to elevated fire danger. Red flag warnings have been issued from 2 pm to 11 pm for Spokane, the Palouse, LC Valley, Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley and the Cascade, Okanogan and Methow Valley's. Cooler temperatures behind the front, with highs in the mid 70's Sunday and Monday and a chance for showers Monday before we rebound next week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures back into the mid to upper 80's.
Have a great weekend.
