Leslie Lowe
A cold front with very little moisture but plenty of wind will track across the Inland northwest Monday afternoon.  Wind gust will approach 25-35 mph, with the strongest winds between 3pm-10pm Monday afternoon.  Gusty winds will likely bring Patchy blowing dust for the Columbia Basin and Waterville Plateau, elevated fire danger and isolated power outages.  The upside to the winds is that it will help scourer out smoke that has settled in the Wenatchee Valley, hopefully bringing improvements to air quality and allowing air quality alerts to expire by this afternoon. 
 
Winds remain a bit breezy for the first half of Tuesday with overnight lows for some of our northern valleys that are set to fall to freezing and or below through mid-week.  
 
The rest of the week looks fantastic!  High pressure is set to strengthen, delivering daytime highs in the upper 60's and low 70's with plenty of sunshine through the weekend!
 
 

