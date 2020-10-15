We are looking at a gorgeous day to get outside with mostly sunny skies and calm winds. Temperatures will be slightly below average as we look to top out in the mid to upper 50s. Heading into tonight expect some increasing cloud coverage. The good news associated with that is the fact that tomorrow morning shouldn't be as cold as what we saw today. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.
Tomorrow mostly cloudy skies will keep our daytime highs in the low 60s. Winds will yet again be a player. We will look for breezy winds with gusts around 40mph at times. We could see blowing dust, tree and power line damage, as well as challenging driving for high profile vehicles.
