Breezy Tuesday, But the Forecast is Shaping Up!
Well, the atmospheric river came through as advertised, producing measurable rainfall each of the last 5 days. And thanks to the wet weather, we've also already surpassed our normal monthly rainfall amount for October, with 10 days still left in the month.
But is it finally over? The days on end of rain? It looks like it might be! One last frontal system will be moving out on Tuesday, with a few showers lingering in the early morning. Once the cold front passes, drier air will filter in and gradually clear the skies into the afternoon. The one nuisance on Tuesday will be wind, with gusts up to 30mph possible in Spokane by the afternoon, expect more leaves to fall! But it will be dry.
And with high pressure moving in after Tuesday, it looks like we'll stay dry with sunshine and mild (relatively) temperatures through the rest of the work week! A perfect opportunity to get a head start on leaf-raking before we look to cool-down again into the weekend.
-Blake
