Brick West Brewing Co. opens for business in Spokane
Brick West Brewing Company is finally open for business on the west end of Spokane.
Management said the last hurdle they needed to jump before opening was getting the final sign off from the Liquor Board in Olympia. They cleared that hurdle on Friday afternoon and started serving hours later.
Owner Matt Goodwin said they are particularly excited to open up in this neighborhood.
"We're kind of redeveloping the west end of Spokane. There's a lot of cool new businesses coming in," Goodwin said. "This whole part of town just has a new revitalized feel to it."
Goodwin said the team's vision for Brick West is a community gathering place. General manager Brian Carpenter said another goal is to help join the different parts of Spokane together.
"We kind of get to do our part to help connect the rest of downtown, Carpenter said. "There was a missing hole there once Watts Automotive left."
The menu features Brick West's own beer. Management said they aim to create more of their own options and sell that beer throughout Spokane.
Customer Terra Coulter said the beer passes the test, but she's also excited for what the new business means for the future of the neighborhood.
"To see it come to life and have foot traffic and bring in new faces is really exciting," Coulter said.
Brick West's kitchen and bar are both up and running. The brewery will be open until 11 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, January 5.
Normal business hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday - Saturday.
