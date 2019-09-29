A fall outdoor wedding up on Mt. Spokane would typically be a beautiful scene any other year, but Mother Nature called a wild audible this past weekend.
Brittany & Sean Tuohy grew up in the area, and traveled over from their current home in Arizona for their wedding Saturday, Sept. 28, at Bear Creek Lodge on Mt. Spokane.
The turnaround from the Arizona heat to the historic early-fall winter storm in the Inland Northwest was extreme to say the least.
Winter storms pummeled the area, forcing the couple, party, workers and friends/family to make some last minute changes to shift everything indoors. Photographer Jaime Denise was there for the craziness.
"This might be the worst weather I’ve ever had to photograph a wedding in," Jaime wrote in a post. "And it’s on Mt. Spokane, where the snow will actually stick! Let’s all pray that this couple has the best day of their lives regardless, because it’s not going to stop me from trying to make it wonderful for them!"
Jaime documented the day in a few posts on her Facebook page, saying the bride & groom were champions in handling the stressful changes and making some time to take some breathtaking photos in the midst of blizzard conditions.
"Who ever would've thought we'd get an actual BLIZZARD on Mt. Spokane on September 28th? WITH LIKE AN ACTUAL FOOT OF SNOW AND COUNTING? Not me," Jaime wrote. "Not anyone. These two were absolute champions changing their completely OUTDOOR wedding to a COMPLETELY INDOOR Wedding last minute... and they even let me take them outside for a few photos - we literally were only out there for 10 minutes because the winds ALL day were so out of control. This one was just as the snow REALLY started to get bad. THANK YOU to Brittany & Sean for having the best attitude about the uncontrollable atmosphere. You made the chaos absolutely beautiful! Your love for each other warmed all of us."