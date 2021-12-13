ELK MEADOWS, Wash. - Kittitas County Sheriff Office reported the McElroy Road bridge to the Elk Meadows development collapsed Monday, Dec. 13 in a one-vehicle accident involving a solid waste truck. No one was injured in the accident.
The bridge acts as the only regular access to residences on McElroy Road, Morning Dove Lane, Night Hawk Lane, and Heron Drive. The water supply line to the area was attached to the bridge and was severed, cutting off water service to all residences.
Preliminary assessments done by county engineers indicate the span of the bridge was too long for a temporary emergency structure. The Kittitas County Department of Public Works is preparing to improve back-road access to affected residences. At this time, no requests have been made for emergency shelter, though the American Red Cross is on standby.
The Sheriff's Office and Public Works are hoping to have access restored quickly, though erection of a temporary bridge is expected to take at least 48 hours. Anyone with emergency needs is asked to call Kittcom via 9-1-1, while those with non-emergent needs is asked to call (509)925-8534.
Updates will be released to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Facebook page.