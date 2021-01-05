Today is our brief dry break before our next system arrives tonight. Daytime highs are heading back into the low 40s.
We will see increasing clouds ahead of that system pushing in. It will be all about timing and temperatures, but right now models are supporting the chance for this to start out as a rain/snow mix before transitioning to rain in Spokane. Most valley floors that do see some snow can expect little to no accumulation once all is said and done. Of course, for the mountains that will be a totally different story. The National Weather Service has already issued some Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings back through the Cascades.
We will continue to see rain and mountain snow during the overnight hours with temperatures sitting in the mid 30s. On and off rain is expected through most of the day on Wednesday.
