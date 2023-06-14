PRIEST RIVER, Idaho – Just eight minutes after sitting down, Wednesday night’s West Bonner County School District meeting was adjourned.
The meeting was held to either finalize the contract for incoming Superintendent Branden Durst, or to decide to rescind the employment offer to him, after Monday’s hours-long meeting featured several changes to Durst’s proposed contract.
Some of the changes included removing Durst's housing allowance and moving reimbursement, not giving him and his wife legal counsel, not giving him a car to use for personal or official business and striking a clause which would've required a board supermajority to terminate his contract.
Durst, a former Idaho State Representative-then-Senator, who most recently ran a failed Republican primary campaign to be Idaho’s Superintendent of Education, barely beat out West Bonner County’s current interim Superintendent Susie Luckey. The board voted last Wednesday with a narrow 3-2 decision to move forward with Durst over Luckey,
Luckey started as the interim superintendent in March, when Jackie Branum abruptly resigned. Previously she served as the Principal for Priest Lake Elementary School, and has worked in the West Bonner County school system since 1984.
Many of those in attendance at the public meetings have been in favor of Bonner, citing her knowledge of the community and long experience in education.
“They’re trying to bring on somebody who has no education experience at all,” West Bonner County parent Jennifer Rummerfield said. “Susan Luckey has been an educator in this district for nearly 40 years.”
Before the adjournment, there was a listed item on the agenda to reconsider Durst’s contract. Within four minutes, that was removed from the agenda with a 3-2 vote.
“Our school board has not been listening to us,” parent Trinity Duquette said. “We have not been acknowledged. Our voice needs to be heard. They are voting for themselves, they do not vote for our community. They (do) not have our school’s or our children’s best interests at heart.”