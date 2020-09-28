Fingers crossed you know where those sunglasses are because you are certainly going to need them today! We are looking at sunshine and blue skies with temperatures heading above average all week long as high pressure continues to build. Daytime highs should hit the low 70s today with overnight lows dropping to the low 40s.
This flow we are under is similar to how conditions looked when we had all that smoke move in from the south of us, so air quality is something we will continue to monitor closely. That being said, for today problems are not anticipated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.