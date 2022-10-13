Leslie Lowe

High pressure continues to deliver day after day of incredible Fall weather.  Daytime highs will remain in the 70's & 80's, with overnight lows in the low to mid 40's through the weekend and into next week. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!