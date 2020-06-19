What a beautiful way to wrap up the work week! Sunny skies and daytime highs in the upper 70's and low 80's.
Summer starts Saturday with a few hiccups! While temperatures remain in the mid 70's, a system moving by to the north will increase clouds, pick up winds and bring some spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly to the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho.
Father's Day, fire up the BBQ! Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70's.
Our first official week of Summer will feel like it with highs jumping into the 80's!
Have a great weekend and Happy Father's day Dads!
