Now is a better time than ever to pig out on pork.
Bloomberg reports that in February pork reached its lowest wholesale price in a decade, at 65.61 cents a pound. Hams are at the lowest price in almost four years, now at 44.29 cents a pound.
Prices are spiraling lower amid the trade war. Meat production in the U.S. had already been in a boom period, but then Chinese tariffs on U.S. pork weighed on exports, hurting a key component of demand.
Multiple restaurant chains have been cashing in on this, but denied their promotions tying in to falling pork prices. McDonald's has added bacon options to its entire menu in addition to adding Cheesy Bacon Fries to it. Wendy's held promotions on both its Baconator and Baconator Fries, currently offering free fries for users making a purchase with their mobile app through Feb. 17.
"Bellies for bacon continue to show a lot of volatility and that is where it seems like a large part of the fast-food market is buying," David Anderson, an agricultural economist at Texas A&M, told Business Insider. "There may be some opportunities to price in lower costs and expand some profits or plan to run some special items using pork given its lower prices."