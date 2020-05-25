The bulk of the rain we are seeing will continue to push to the east leaving us with a more spotty chance for showers this evening and into tonight. When we aren't seeing rain we will expect to see mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight dip down to the low 50's.
Tomorrow we are expecting to see a warming trend bringing our temperatures into the low to mid 70's. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, and with a calm to light wind out there it should feel pretty comfortable. That warming trend will bring us the warmest temperatures of the year so far. By the time we hit the end of the week we will look for daytime highs in the 80's and 90's across the Inland Northwest! That is well above average for this time of year as we should be sitting in the upper 60's.
