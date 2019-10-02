A Canadian woman was airlifted with non-life threatening injuries to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 95 north of Bonners Ferry Tuesday night.
Idaho State Police says around 6:15 p.m., 19-year-old Dexter Jantz was driving southbound in a Ford F-250 pickup when he turned left of center to avoid a vehicle.
Jantz's vehicle went into a broad slide and into northbound traffic, colliding with a Honda HRV driven by 58-year-old Claudia Kamp of Cranbrook, British Columbia. Kamp was transported by air ambulance to Kootenai Health with non-life threatening injuries.
ISP says Jantz and a juvenile passenger weren't wearing seat belts, but they were not injured. Kamp was wearing a seat belt
The roadway was blocked/delayed for about three hours, and police say weather doesn't appear to have been a factor. The investigation is ongoing.