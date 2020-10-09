In a statement issued by the Broadway League on Friday morning, they announced that there will be no live in-person Broadway shows through at least May 2021.
The theater and performance industry has taken one of the largest hits during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the in-person nature of its services.
Although the return date is set for May 2021, there are still many hurdles that they will have to overcome before being able to successfully host live shows again.
