SPOKANE, Wash. - A broken water main on east 5th Ave. and south Regal St. has flooded the road and closed the area to traffic. Drivers should plan on avoiding the area for the next few hours.
According to the Detox Unit on scene, Nicholas GreeneHill, the break occurred in the basement of a house. GreeneHill stated water main breaks don't happen very often, however a resident in the area told him it was allegedly the fourth time since 2008 that a water main has broken in the area. The actual number of incidents has not been verified at this time.
While it seems like a perfect stroke of luck to have a new neighborhood lake to play in on such a hot day, GreeneHill warns against the temptation.
"I wouldn't advise people to play in the water, because of the chance of possibly sewage and debris in the standing water," he explained.
Crews have opened a man hole cover, and the street is draining, albeit slowly. For now, take a detour and stay out of the water, just in case! If you must go swimming, just remember the public pools have opened for the season!