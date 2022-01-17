Bellevue home collapse

BELLVUE, Wash. - The Bellevue Police Department responded to reports early in the morning on Jan. 17 of a home that had slid from its foundation on the 5000 block 139th Pl. SE and collapsed. It was quickly discovered a main water line had broken and flooded the area, and additional crews were called in to search for possible gas leaks as a precaution. 

Evacuation began for 17 surrounding homes, with about 20 people being removed. No injuries were reported. 

Crews began to locate and dig out the storm drain to clear out the high water, as well as employ unmanned aerial systems to survey the damage and locate any other sources of water.

While the surrounding structures appear to be mostly unharmed, residents are being kept out of the area for the time being while crews continue to survey the extent of the damage and stability of the surrounding terrain.

The cause of the broken line has not been released at this time, as crews are still clearing and investigating the area. It is quite obvious at least one family is displaced for the foreseeable future, however.

