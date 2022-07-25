LAKE COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - It has been two years since Brooke’s Seaplanes Service has been open after a fatal airplane crash that killed eight passengers. New owners purchased the company and recently opened for business.
Shane Rogers, the owner, says they have been flying for about two weeks now and so far business has been great.
“Yeah, they’re back! They are back in Coeur d’Alene,” Rogers said.
Back and better than before! This seaplane is a little bigger than the previous one and has an extra engine.
“The actual footprint of the airplane is very similar to a beaver but just the size inside of it a little bit larger,” Rogers said.
The new plane comes after the previous one was involved in a fatal head-on crash with another plane above Lake Coeur d’Alene on Jul. 5th of 2020.
All five of the Brooke’s Seaplane passengers died as well as the owner of the seaplane. Two other passengers in the other airplane died as well.
With the safety of future passengers in mind, KHQ asked Rogers what they’re doing differently.
“As well as some of the equipment. We’ve got ADSB so we’re able to see a lot of the other traffic out there and they’re able to see us,” Rogers said.
Rogers says they also have two pilots in the front who have experience with the terrain.
So far, according to Rogers, the community has responded positively.
“People that have been riding this for years, we’ve got second third, and fourth generation bringing kids out and people that rode before and do it in a bigger type of airplane,” Rogers said.
We flew with a young Salt Lake couple who says their father strongly recommended the tour.
“It was rad. I’ve spent a lot of time on this lake, but I’ve never seen it from the air. Even taking off on the water was a whole other experience. That was awesome,” Ciara Standeish and Sage Onedera said.
Rogers says people are welcome to stop by and check out the seaplane as well.
“It’s an almost one-of-a-kind airplane. There are probably five or six still flying around that beach18s that are on floats. Typically they’re on wheels, so it’s a very special airplane to check out,” Rogers said.