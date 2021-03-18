COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A brother and sister are facing charges this morning for a string of catalytic converter thefts in Spokane and in North Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene police say the pair were involved in a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside a business in 3200 block of N. Government Way the week of February 20th.
Spokane resident, 34-year-old Robert Van Ness was arrested for grand theft and malicious injury to property by Coeur d’Alene Police on March 5th and booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building.
An arrest warrant was issued for Van Ness’ sister, Corina Van Ness, who also resides in Spokane. She was taken into custody in the Spokane area on March 11th and booked into the Spokane County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Idaho.
The Coeur d’Alene Police Department has received multiple reports of thefts of catalytic converters from passenger cars, RV’s and moving trucks during the past five months.
This is an addition to many other similar thefts occurring in or around Kootenai and Spokane Counties. The theft, damage and repair costs for one victim may well exceed $1,000. The investigations into these thefts are on-going and no additional information related to the arrests or other investigations will be released at this time.