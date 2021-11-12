SPOKANE, Wash. - Two orphaned bear cubs who were badly burned in the 25 Mile Fire, northwest of Chelan, are now getting much more than just a second chance.
They were part of the influx of injured bear cubs that came into the PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood back in July. Lucky for them, their timing turned out to be everything.
They came into PAWS four days apart with more severe burns than other cubs in the wildlife rehab's care. They were found in the same area and were about the same age. Rescuers guessed they were siblings, but weren't quite sure until they met face to face.
Laura Follis from PAWS says all that the bears had been through--being orphaned by their mom, suffering severe burns and all kinds of treatment--led to an incredible reunion.
"It's a moment of great joy," Follis said Friday. "The bears could've been aloof, sizing each other up. But they instantly started connecting nose to nose, and went right to wrestling and playing. To see that moment when they get combined, it's just such a relief and such a joy to see."
After seeing their reaction to each other, the rescuers knew right away they were brothers.
"You know I think that would be the highlight of my year and for most of our staff," said PAWS Naturalist Jeff Brown. "We see a lot of sad and tragic things that come into the wildlife center. It's just great to have these victories, these success stories."
Homeowners from Chelan saw the bear family on their wildlife cameras before the 25 Mile Fire sparked up. They called the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife when they saw the burned cubs after the fire went through.
PAWS invited them to the reintroduction.
"The finders were saying that's what they did on the cameras," said Laura Follis. "They just played and wrestled. It was like nothing had changed."
Follis says this was a milestone for their rehabilitation. Next up? Hibernation.
"When they emerge in early spring we're going to be packing the pounds on them and getting them ready for the final leg, when the experts say the bears can fend for themselves out in the wild."
The popular animal video company The Dodo was also on hand for the emotional reunion. Their video posted Wednesday has already been seen almost 700,000 times as of Friday night.
PAWS is a private nonprofit that's funded primarily by individual donations. They say they depend on the generosity of community members to make their work possible. For more information on PAWS, or to help the bears and other wild animals at the center, visit their website paws.org.