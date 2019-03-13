Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh has confirmed that the brother of women's basketball coach, Lisa Fortier, has passed away.
In a statement, President McCulloh writes, "It is with deep sadness that I share with you that Hayden Mispley, brother of Lisa Fortier (Head Coach, Women’s Basketball), passed away early this morning due to complications from Muscular Dystrophy. Please keep Lisa, her parents and family members in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Muscular dystrophy is a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. In muscular dystrophy, abnormal genes interfere with the production of proteins needed to form healthy muscle.
Coach Lisa Fortier and her husband Craig were pulled from the Zags game against BYU Tuesday near the end of the game.
Athletic Director Mike Roth sayid Coach Fortier had to rush to the hospital to attend to family matter that occurred before the game. Roth confirmed that Fortier's children were fine, but did not disclose who was involved in the emergency.