Firefighters from multiple agencies worked together to get a brush fire on Browne Mountain under control Friday morning.
An official tells KHQ multiple crews including Spokane County Fire District 8 and DNR will be on scene most of the day dealing with the fire.
They say the small-spot fire moved quickly near the 6900 block of East Jamison Lane. Crews made an aggressive attack, keeping it from spreading to homes and deep timber.
Firefighters are in mop-up stage and are continuing to work on strengthening containment. A cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters stopped the fwd progress and strengthening lines