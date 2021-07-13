214501363_10159235556829931_414985763268026_n (1).jpg

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a year long way, music is coming back to Browne's Addition for their Summer Concert Series. 

The 24th Annual Browne’s Addition Concert Series, presented by the Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council, will feature popular musical groups on three Thursdays in August from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the gazebo in Coeur d’Alene Park.

The concerts kick off on August 5 and are free. 

