...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105.
* WHERE...Portions central and eastern Washington as well portions
of the central Idaho Panhandle
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...HOT AND DRY WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND AGAIN THURSDAY
AFTERNOON FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WASHINGTON
COLUMBIA BASIN...PALOUSE...AND SPOKANE AREA...
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 1 PM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern
Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East
Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674).
* Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Localized
gusts as high as 35 mph on the Waterville Plateau.
* Relative Humidities: 7 to 14 percent Wednesday and in the
valleys and 14 to 19 percent Thursday.
* Impacts: Increased wind and low relative humidity will
potentially increase fire spread potential of new or existing
fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&