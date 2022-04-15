SPOKANE, WA - "I've lived here my entire life; I've never seen anything like it."
It's been a pretty common statement these past few years: it's never been this bad.
From a record-breaking year for shootings, to property crime on the rise, small business owners in Browne's Addition say they are fed up with crime.
Caught on camera early Monday morning, a man is seen browsing the locked liquor cabinet located on the second floor of Browne's Bistro.
The owner, Terri Adolfson, is still unnerved as to how he got in.
"I could watch him pick up a bottle, look at it, set it back down, and then go to the next bottle," Adolfson said.
"Our receiver was right here, and that's gone," she said.
As are 20 bottles and a laptop. Over $1,000 worth of stolen goods.
"How did he get in here without having any camera footage from any door or any door alerts?" she questioned.
And this isn't the only incident this week. Just days later on Wednesday night, another attempt. This time, they weren't able to get in.
"We could see him come up the sidewalk, try the cooler, try the two-door, and then try the door," she said.
Adolfson said the two men tried to get into the business next door too, and in recent weeks there have been several attempts at other homes and businesses in the Browne's Addition neighborhood.
"I feel like the crime rate has risen. I'm afraid," she admitted.
"Right now, we're experiencing a large amount of vehicle break-ins, prowls, burglaries," Spokane Police Neighborhood Resource Officer Micah Primm said.
Officer Primm has been an officer in Spokane for 15 years. His job is to look for suspicious activity out on the streets.
"We're looking to identify suspects and current cases. And we're looking to kind of interrupt criminal behavior," he said.
He said the most frustrating part is that in many cases, the crimes are committed by the same people he and other officers have already put away.
"We make arrests every single day, sometimes multiple times a day," he said. "It's definitely frustrating."
It can be hard to identify suspects who wear masks, but with more watchful eyes out there and cameras ready to catch perps in the act, it definitely helps.
If you do witness a crime, call Crime Check at (509)456-2233, or dial 9-1-1.