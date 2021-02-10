Brrr... Frigid temperatures before another round of snow in the Inland Northwest

It's a cold week in the Inland Northwest, and those dangerously low temperatures are going to be paired with snow moving into the weekend.
Cold, dry Arctic air will continue to push into the region bringing the coldest temperatures of winter to the region. Overnight lows in the single digits and low teens with daytime highs in the teens and 20s are expected by Thursday. Increasing winds are expected to bring frigid wind chill Thursday and Friday. Light to moderate snow is expected across southeast WA, the southern ID Panhandle as well as portions of the Cascades Thursday afternoon through Friday.
Wednesday through Thursday: The main story will be the cold temperatures as another surge of arctic air moves into the region tonight and Thursday. North to northeast winds will be enhanced in some of the channeled north-south valleys like the Okanogan Valley and Purcell Trench in North Idaho with winds Wednesday night into Thursday increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 MPH. This combined with low temperatures dropping into the single digits will promote wind chills as low as -15F. A wind chill advisory has been issued. On Thursday as a 1003mb surface low nears the Oregon coast, north-northeast pressure gradients will increase between this low and a frigid 1050mb arctic surface high over southern Alberta and north central Montana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.