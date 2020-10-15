REDLANDS, Calif. - A brush fire broke out in Redlands, California Wednesday night. The fire has burned more than 100 acres. Officials issued evacuation orders just hours after the fire started.
The Bruder Fire is already threatening homes, officials said.
California Fire San Bernadino Unit said the fire is zero percent contained and could spread fast.
Fire fighters got to the scene and immediately went into structure protection mode. Officials said the rough terrain is making it hard for crews to access the area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
