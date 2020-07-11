Brush fire burning southwest of Chelan, evacuations in place

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Multiple evacuation notices are in place as 2,000 acre brush fire is burning southeast of Chelan. 

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, it started burning west of SR-172 near Road 11 Northwest and Road E Northwest but has jumped over SR-172. 

A Level 1 Evacuation is in place for people north of McNeil Canyon Road with a Level 2 Evacuation issued for people south of McNeil Canyon Road. 

Information will be updated as it is received. 

