OROFINO, Idaho — The brush fire in Orofino has burned 30 acres and has threated many homes in the area.
The fire was reported to have started near the Idaho State Hospital. Fire officials report that structures have been lost, although an exact count is not yet available.
Last Updated: Aug. 29 at 6:24 p.m.
A brush fire burning near Clearwater County is forcing evacuations.
In a Facebook Post, Clearwater County says all of Wixson Heights is under an emergency evacuation as multiple structures are threatened.
Dent Bridge Road is closed from Orofino to Wels Bench Road. Officials are asking you to please stay out of the area so firefighters can do their job.
Those needing to evacuate can go to Tabernacle Church at 1839 Michigan Ave. Shelter is also available at the the old junior high gym or the National Guard Armory. The fair barn at the park is available for animals.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.