Brush fire in Dishman Hills area 70 percent contained after large firefighter response

A brush fire in the Dishman Hills area is 70 percent contained after a large response from Spokane Valley Fire and Washington DNR.
The fire is near the intersection of Appleway and Vista.
According to Spokane Valley Fire Public Information Officer George Hedebeck, when crews arrived the fire was 100 feet by 100 feet and grew to 200 feet by 300 feet.
The are has no road or trails prompting crews to climb through the area to put the fire out.
No structures are threatened and DNR investigators are on scene to determine the cause.
Hedbeck said thankfully weather conditions were favorable to get a handle on the fire but as weather conditions continue to change it is important to be vigilant.
"If you see smoke or are concerned go ahead and call 911 and we'll come out and take a look," Hedebeck said. "The earlier we can get on it the better."
