Brush fire in Dishman Hills area 70 percent contained after large firefighter response

Weather Alert

...WINDY WITH LOW HUMIDITY ON TUESDAY... A DRY COLD FRONT WILL INCREASE WINDS ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE COMBINATION OF WINDY CONDITIONS, LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS AND DRY VEGETATION MAY LEAD TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR FOR ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN WASHINGTON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PDT TUESDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 676), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 677) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 EAST WASHINGTON OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS (ZONE 684). * WINDS: WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS 30 TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 9 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: THE COMBINATION OF LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS AND WINDY CONDTIONS COULD LEAD TO RAPID FIRE DEVELOPMENT AND SPREAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&