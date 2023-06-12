GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The brush fire has been contained, crews are still on scene.
Updated: June 12 at 5:45 p.m.
A brush fire is currently burning near the Wild Horse Monument on eastbound I-90 near milepost 139.
According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fire is around 20 acres and is not threatening any homes. There are no road closures as of now.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. Check back for updates.