LIBERY LAKE, Wash. - A brush fire Friday night caught on the east side of I-90 near Starr Road, just west of State Line. Washington State Patrol warned traffic was slowed for a short time while crews worked to get it under control.
Brush fire just off of I-90 near State Line slows traffic
