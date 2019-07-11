Watch again

Update:

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Crews are now in mop-up mode after a brush fire was sparked in Coeur d'Alene.

Part of 15th Street near Cherry Hill Park remains closed as crews continue working.

Previous Coverage:

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Crews are on the scene of a brush fire burning in Coeur d'Alene.

The fire is burning off 15th Street near Cherry Hill Park and a Coeur d'Alene fire station.

Traffic is currently blocked in both directions near the Avista Utilities building.

KHQ's Adam Mayer is on the scene gathering more information.