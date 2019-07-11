Update:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Crews are now in mop-up mode after a brush fire was sparked in Coeur d'Alene.
Part of 15th Street near Cherry Hill Park remains closed as crews continue working.
Previous Coverage:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Crews are on the scene of a brush fire burning in Coeur d'Alene.
The fire is burning off 15th Street near Cherry Hill Park and a Coeur d'Alene fire station.
Traffic is currently blocked in both directions near the Avista Utilities building.
KHQ's Adam Mayer is on the scene gathering more information.