UPDATE: JUNE 22 AT 7:10 P.M.
Firefighters say they have the fire under control.
Residents are being allowed back inside their homes.
Previous Coverage:
Spokane fire says homes are being evacuated along Euclid.
Three homes, one restaurant and one apartment complex is threatening by the flames.
One of the homes did catch fire but it was put out. Spokane fire believes they have the fire under control.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire on the E. Cleveland Ave and N. Ruby Place is threatening multiple homes.
Fire crews are on the scene.
KHQ is on the scene and will bring you updates.