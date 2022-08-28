SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire of of US-2 near Reardan began just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. The blaze is estimated to be 20 acres in size, and forward momentum has been stopped, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) PIO, Guy Gifford.

Multiple agencies responded to control and contain the flames.

Two structures were damaged or lost in the fire, but there has been no update on whether anyone has been injured in the incident. 

Level 3 evacuations were issued for residents in the area, north to Sprague, south to US-2, west to Ritchey, east to Christensen.

If you are in that area, leave immediately! Do not delay!

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Last Updated: Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along US-2, just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) 3.
Evacuations for Deep Wood fire
Level 3 evacuations have been issued for residents in the area: north to Sprague, south to US-2, west to Ritchey, east to Christensen. If you are in that area, leave immediately! Do not delay!

Deep Wood brush fire

1 of 2
 
Last updated: Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.
Fire burning near Deep Creek area
 
The highway is closed between Wood and Brooks road.
 
SCFD crews from districts 3 and 10, Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane Fire and DNR are all currently battling the fire. 
 
You are asked to stay clear as crews try to get it under control. 
 
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

