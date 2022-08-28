SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire of of US-2 near Reardan began just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. The blaze is estimated to be 20 acres in size, and forward momentum has been stopped, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) PIO, Guy Gifford.
Multiple agencies responded to control and contain the flames.
Two structures were damaged or lost in the fire, but there has been no update on whether anyone has been injured in the incident.
Level 3 evacuations were issued for residents in the area, north to Sprague, south to US-2, west to Ritchey, east to Christensen.
If you are in that area, leave immediately! Do not delay!
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Last Updated: Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.