SPOKANE, Wash. - The Deep Wood Fire is now 90 percent contained, and all evacuation orders have been lifted, according to an update from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
DNR said the fire is still about 109 acres, and they will have five engines and a ten-person crew on the scene Monday.
Last Updated: August 29 at 9:30 a.m.
According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
Multiple local agencies have been fighting the fire through the evening, both on the ground and in the air, and crews will remain on scene through the night and into the afternoon on Monday to ensure nothing sparks up again.
Level 3 evacuations remain in place for residents west of Ritchey Road, as well as all homes on Ritchey between Sprague Road and Highway 2.
Initial reports suggested six structures were damaged by the fire, however only two have been confirmed to be affected at this time, with one having been fully engulfed.
There have been no reported injuries at this time. The cause remains under investigation.
Last updated: Aug. 28 at 9:20 p.m.
The Deep Woods Fire engulfed a building west of Airway Heights Sunday evening. The brush fire sparked earlier Sunday afternoon, and burned about 20 acres.
Crews are still responding to the fire, and an evacuation remains immediately around the Deep Creek area.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Last updated Aug. 28 at 8:45 p.m.
A brush fire of of US-2 near Reardan began just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. The blaze is estimated to be 20 acres in size, and forward momentum has been stopped, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) PIO, Guy Gifford.
Multiple agencies responded to control and contain the flames.
Two structures were damaged or lost in the fire, but there has been no update on whether anyone has been injured in the incident.
Level 3 evacuations were issued for residents in the area, north to Sprague, south to US-2, west to Ritchey, east to Christensen.
If you are in that area, leave immediately! Do not delay!
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Last Updated: Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.