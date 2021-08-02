Gordon Fire

UPDATE AUGUST 2 AT 9:00 P.M.

All evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.

All residents in the evacuation zone should be prepared to leave if fire activity increases. 

UPDATE: AUGUST 2 AT 4:40 P.M.

Evacuations have been dropped to level 2 (get ready to go).

Residents may return to their homes but are asked to be prepared to leave. 

UPDATE: AUGUST 2 AT 4:20 P.M.

The Department of Natural Resources reports the Gordon Fire at 4 acres.

Level 3 evacuations are in place for the following roads:

  • W Jacobs Road to W Euclid Road
  • N Christensen Road to N Rambo Road
gordon evac map

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Level 3 (go now) evacuations are in place for residents within a 5 mile radius of the 5500 block of Gordon Road due to a brush fire.

If you live in the area, leave now.

