UPDATE AUGUST 2 AT 9:00 P.M.
All evacuations have been downgraded to level 1.
All residents in the evacuation zone should be prepared to leave if fire activity increases.
UPDATE: AUGUST 2 AT 4:40 P.M.
Evacuations have been dropped to level 2 (get ready to go).
Residents may return to their homes but are asked to be prepared to leave.
UPDATE: AUGUST 2 AT 4:20 P.M.
The Department of Natural Resources reports the Gordon Fire at 4 acres.
Level 3 evacuations are in place for the following roads:
- W Jacobs Road to W Euclid Road
- N Christensen Road to N Rambo Road
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Level 3 (go now) evacuations are in place for residents within a 5 mile radius of the 5500 block of Gordon Road due to a brush fire.
If you live in the area, leave now.