SPOKANE, Wash. - The free, family-friendly art event, Brush on the Bluff, is back!
Saturday, May 21, dozens of local artists will set up their easels on the bluff and create artwork that draws on the beauty of the surroundings. The public is encouraged to walk the trail, meet the artists, and observe them work!
Friends of the Bluff and The Botanical Alchemists will also be there, hosting several art workshops for kids at Polly Judd Park throughout the day.
At the end of the event, the artists' work will be auctioned off online, with proceeds benefitting art-related community projects, Friends of the Bluff's wildfire reduction efforts, and the artists themselves. Details about the auction will be posted HERE after the end of the event.
Artists interested in participating can submit a form HERE!
Other highlights for the event include:
- Healing Hooves' 200 goats
- Food trucks
- Art workshops, including bracelets, sidewalk chalk, and floral bookmarks
Visit the website for more information, as well as photos and a summary of last year's event!